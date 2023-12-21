Predicting What's Next for Mercedes Moné and the Top Wrestling Free Agents in 2024

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As many wrestling fans look back on the wild year that was 2023, the sport's landscape could alter significantly next year when and if several major free agents jump ship to WWE or AEW.

In addition to current AEW world heavyweight champion MJF—who has been teasing his free agency for a year already—other big names like Mercedes Moné and Kazuchika Okada could hit the open market, permanently changing how fans view each company.

Here are the predictions for where the top free agents will land in 2024.

Mercedes Moné

Formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Mercedes Moné made major waves early in 2023 when she took her talents to New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom. She won multiple championships before suffering a severe ankle injury that kept her out of action for the remainder of the year.

While injured, Moné appeared during the "Zero Hour" pre-show for AEW's All In pay-per-view in August, sitting in the crowd and generating a massive reaction as her name was shown on the screen.

Now, rumors of a possible debut in AEW have circulated, while further speculation about a return to WWE have also surfaced. The resulting intrigue about the talented performer's future has the wrestling world waiting with bated breath.

If Moné makes her free-agency decision based on long-term credibility and stature in the business, she should take her talents to AEW, where she would be given the keys to the women's division kingdom.

With the chance to overhaul the whole division and revolutionize women's wrestling again, Moné's best decision would be to take advantage of the opportunity presented by Tony Khan.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman

In 2023, MJF became an absolute workhorse for the company, successfully defending the AEW World Championship nine times, winning the ROH tag team titles, defending them three times, and fighting for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Whether it was Dynamite, Collision or any of the company's pay-per-views, MJF has been the face of the brand and one of the best babyfaces in the business this year. The question now is, will he do it again for AEW in 2024 or take his talent to WWE?

In a recent interview with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, MJF confirmed he will become a free agent on January 1, 2024, leaving many fans to wonder if Khan has secretly signed the talented young star and is setting the stage for a faux-free agency period.

On the other hand, if MJF is genuinely testing the water, Triple H and WWE officials should do whatever they can to lock up the 28-year-old to a massive multiyear deal.

Just as Moné should join AEW to build her own legacy, MJF's best choice would be to stay with AEW and continue running the company from the top of the mountain. Both MJF and Moné could eventually make a jump to WWE, but with AEW's stock down, the duo could make the most money and earn the most creative freedom with Khan's company.

Kazuchika Okada

One of the most intriguing free agents hitting the market in 2024 is former New Japan Pro Wrestling world champion Kazuchika Okada, who is set to become a free agent in January, according to Sports Illustrated.

After becoming one of the biggest wrestling stars in the history of Japanese wrestling, Okada accomplished almost everything possible in New Japan. At just 36 years old, it may be time for the veteran to venture out to AEW or WWE.

On one hand, Okada making the jump to AEW would still have a familiar feel, as he is long-time friends with the Young Bucks, Kenny Omega's greatest rival, and has already made several appearances with the company in marquee matches.

On the other hand, Triple H and WWE Creative are bucking the perception that the company doesn't properly utilize Japanese talent, as Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Kairi Sane and IYO Sky dominate main event storylines.

For Okada, WWE would be the best-case scenario. In addition to several familiar faces from his time in New Japan and AEW, the plethora of dream matches available on both Raw and SmackDown would fill the remainder of his 30s.

When Okada turns 40, he could return to Japan and AEW part-time, but while he is still young, he should go to WWE and expand his name internationally. For now, Okada vs. John Cena should be on the table.