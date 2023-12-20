Knicks Rumors: Jericho Sims Expected to Miss 1-2 Weeks with Ankle Injury

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Knicks center Jericho Sims is reportedly expected to miss at least one week due to a right ankle sprain.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sims could miss up to two weeks after going down in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The third-year big man had seen an increase in playing time of late with starting center Mitchell Robinson out of the lineup with an ankle injury.

Sims is averaging 1.6 points and 1.7 rebounds per game overall on the season. He was essentially a nonfactor in the rotation until Robinson got hurt, so his absence wouldn't be felt much if it weren't for the Knicks already being thin in their frontcourt.

Tom Thibodeau favorite Taj Gibson has already been brought in to help, and the 38-year-old will almost certainly see more extended minutes while Sims is out. Isaiah Hartenstein will handle the bulk of the load at center and is coming off a game Monday night where he played 39 minutes against the Lakers.

Thibodeau is never shy about playing his players extended minutes, so Hartenstein will likely be looking at 35 minutes a night for the immediate future.