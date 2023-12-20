Matt Hasselbeck's Son Henry Commits to UCLA over MSU, Boston College, More

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Henry Hasselbeck will not follow in his father's footsteps at Boston College.

Hasselbeck, the son of former BC Eagles and NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, announced his commitment to the UCLA Bruins on Wednesday. He also received offers from Michigan State, Pittsburgh and UAB, among other programs.

Hasselbeck said of his decision, via Brian Dohn of 247Sports:

"As a kid you always say, 'Oh, I want to play in the prime time. I want to play under the big lights.' That is something really cool and I'll be given that chance at UCLA, but you can find that in any game you play. I am going to bring that same level of competition as I would in a recess football game against my best friends here but UCLA, there is definitely a big spark to it.

"A lot of my friends here love to watch the games on Saturdays and there is definitely a big, bright lights about it but I just love to compete. I love to compete whether it is a big game at UCLA because they're going to be in the Big Ten now or something out in the backyard."

Hasselbeck also said the opportunity to play for head coach Chip Kelly factored into his decision.

"Talking to him really opened my eyes to what football can be. He knows the whole language about football and he's a great guy, first and foremost," he said. "When he came up to visit me here before my (official) visit, just starting a relationship with him and seeing him talk to my parents and talking to him myself, he's just a great guy overall.

"He seems like a really good coach. All his players love him. When I was on my visit, I was asking all the guys on the team and they had no bad words to say about him."

Hasselbeck initially committed to Michigan State before pulling out after the Spartans fired head coach Mel Tucker following sexual harassment allegations.

Hasselbeck is a three-star prospect in the class of 2024 out of Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Massachusetts. He's the No. 70 ranked quarterback and the No. 6 ranked prospect out of Massachusetts in the 247Sports composite rankings.

His father, Matt Hasselbeck, was drafted by the Packers in 1998 out of Boston College and spent 17 seasons in the NFL playing for Green Bay, the Seattle Seahawks, Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans, earning three Pro Bowl selections in that span.