Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Wife Is Hopeful I Could Return from Injury for Super Bowl

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

At least one member of Kirk Cousins' household is refusing to throw in the towel on him making a spectacular return during the 2023 NFL season.

The four-time Pro Bowler told ESPN's Adam Schefer he's being realistic about his recovery time from a torn Achilles, so he's not expecting to get back on the field this year. His wife, on the other hand, is "holding out hope" he'd suit up for the Super Bowl if the Vikings advanced that far.

It's tough to figure out which of those two things is a bigger long shot.

The saga of New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers has driven home how a major Achilles injury is basically a season-ender whenever it happens. There's only so much an athlete can do to speed up the comeback timeline.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four and close with two games against the Detroit Lions and a matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Even if they manage to hold onto a wild-card place, they'd almost certainly be headed toward a quick exit.