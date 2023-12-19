Jets' Aaron Rodgers Suggests He Won't Return from Injury in 2023: 'It's Unrealistic'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers' optimism appears to be waning for a return to the field this season.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers explained "it's unrealistic" to think he would be 100 percent if he did play for the New York Jets again in 2023.

The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt noted Rodgers didn't directly say he wouldn't play again this season, but "the tone" he had during the interview suggested that is the case. Wednesday is the deadline for the Jets to activate him to the main roster after opening his practice window on Nov. 29.

This should come as no surprise, as the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 15.

Rodgers suffered the injury in New York's Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills on just the fourth offensive play from scrimmage of the season.

A torn Achilles is typically a season-ending injury, but Rodgers set out to do the unthinkable and made it clear shortly after suffering the injury that he intended to do everything in his power to play again in 2023.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Rodgers consulted with well-known surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and underwent a "speed bridge" procedure, which was meant to significantly cut down on recovery time.

In the weeks that followed, Rodgers began appearing on the Jets sideline for home games, and he even got on the field and threw the ball around before games as well.

As Rodgers was attempting to work his way back, the Jets were struggling to remain relevant and in the playoff race due largely to poor quarterback play.

Zach Wilson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, replaced Rodgers when he got injured in Week 1 and went on to start the next nine games, posting a 3-6 record.

After a poor performance in a 32-6 loss to Buffalo in Week 11, Wilson was benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle, who started in Week 12 against the Miami Dolphins. He also started the following week in a 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Wilson returned to the starting lineup in Week 14 and turned in one of the best performances of his career. He finished 27-of-36 for 301 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 30-6 victory over the Houston Texans.

Prior to Week 13, the Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers, meaning the team would have three weeks to decide whether to activate him or shut him down for the rest of the season.

"This isn't so much getting ready to play as much as it is a progression in his rehab," head coach Robert Saleh said at the time. "I can't get into all the detail in regards to IR designations and where we stand and why we are able to do this. But for Aaron, what he will be doing in practice is no different than what he would be doing in Field Three -- as you all watch it. In regards to certain drills, individuals, being able to throw it instead of staff members it's teammates. So, there's no added risk to it. There's certain things that he's been cleared that we are going to allow him to do."

Rodgers made it clear during a Nov. 30 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show it "wouldn't make sense" for him to play if the team was out of postseason contention.