Zach Wilson, Jets Eliminated From Playoff Contention Amid Aaron Rodgers Injury Rehab

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New York Jets have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Jets' 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, combined with the Cleveland Browns' win over the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans' win over the Tennessee Titans, mean that New York can no longer reach the postseason, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Jets are now 5-9 this season and will take on the Washington Commanders, Browns and New England Patriots to close out the season.

The elimination comes at a disappointing time for Jets' fans, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers was reportedly set to be medically cleared to play as early as next week. Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles in the Jets' first game of the season. Now out of playoff contention, Rodgers likely won't suit up in the final three games of the year.

The Jets game against the Dolphins on Sunday wasn't pretty. New York managed just 148 total yards of offense on the game and failed to put any points on the board. Zach Wilson exited the game with a concussion in the second quarter, adding to the quarterback struggles for the Jets. Trevor Siemian came in for Wilson in relief and recorded 110 passing yards and a pair of interceptions.

New York offered fans plenty of hope heading into the 2023 season. After Rodgers joined the team, it seemed the Jets could be playoff contenders with a veteran quarterback and a promising defense.

Those hopes were quickly diminished after Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on the first drive of the season. From there, the Jets' season was marked by a quarterback carousel and struggles on the field.

The elimination from the playoffs marks a 13th-straight season without making the playoffs, which is the longest postseason drought across the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB.

The Jets have now lost six of their last seven games and have little left to play for with their postseason hopes gone.