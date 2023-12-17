Aaron Rodgers Rumors: QB to Meet with Jets Brass to Determine Plan amid Injury Return

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

This week, Aaron Rodgers reportedly "will get medical clearance to play as early as next week," according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, and will meet with the New York Jets' main decision-makers regarding a potential return to the field at some point this season.

"Doesn't mean he'll be back to full health like he was prior to the injury, but he's doing a lot of things that have really opened their eyes," Glazer added. "Here's the thing. This week, they're going to sit down—Rodgers, head coach [Robert Saleh], general manager [Joe Douglas] and [owner] Woody Johnson, who is having a big say in whether or not Rodgers plays again this season. And I think today's game has a big part in that also."

The only way it makes any sense for Rodgers to return from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 would be if the Jets were still in the running for a playoff spot. And the only way for the Jets (5-8 ) to be in that position is if they win four straight games to end the season.

Even then, they would probably need a lot of help in the competitive and congested AFC.

At the time of publication, the Jets were losing to the Miami Dolphins, 24-0, a loss that would essentially extinguish their already slim playoff hopes. With no playoff berth in sight and Rodgers already attempting a comeback with an extremely short turnaround, what would be the point of risking injury to return this season?

Rodgers and the Jets would be better served keeping him on the bench and taking their lumps with Zach Wilson the rest of the way.

In Rodgers' absence, the quarterback position has been nothing short of a calamity. Coming into Sunday, Wilson, Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian have combined to throw for 2,671 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions while taking 54 sacks.

Boyle (one touchdown, four interception, nine sacks taken) was so bad in his three appearances and two starts that he was released. That allowed the team to sign quarterback Brett Rypien from the Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

On Sunday, it was Siemian who was next man up when Wilson left the game in the second quarter due to an injury.