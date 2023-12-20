Panthers' Hayden Hurst Talks Post-Traumatic Amnesia, Plans to Make NFL Return, More

AP Photo/Melissa Tamez

Carolina Panthers tight end Hayden Hurst is aiming to play in 2024 after being diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia earlier this year.

Speaking to ESPN's David Newton about the recovery process, Hurst explained his injury led him to start thinking about life outside of football for the first time.

"The last two weeks, that's all I've thought about," Hurst told ESPN. "I've always been one of those guys where it's just play, you get hurt and now it's going to hurt when you're playing. I've never really thought about down the road, family, future. Unfortunately, when you take a hit like that, it really affects the people around you."

Hurst suffered a concussion in the Panthers' loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 9. His head whiplashed to the ground after Bears safety Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass attempt.

Jerry Hurst, Hayden's father, announced on Dec. 6 that his son had been diagnosed with post-traumatic amnesia by an independent neurologist and they didn't "know when he'll be back" playing football.

Hayden told Newton his father's post on social media was because he "got pissed off" that people were speaking negatively against his son.

"I'm like, Dad, I could pull up numerous tweets of people saying that I suck or blah, blah, blah. But he felt a certain way and I was like, 'Hey, man, you're 65 years old. If you want to fire off a tweet, do anything you want," Hayden said.

One day after his father's announcement, Hayden clarified the injury was "NOT" career-ending and he was trying to get back on the field this season.

Hurst explained he's still dealing with the effects of the post-traumatic amnesia, but his fiancée has been there to provide support.

"Like last week, we were sitting there watching TV and we ordered lunch and within like 30 minutes I asked her five times what we were doing for lunch," Hurst told Newton. "She's consistent for me, which is perfect for me because this is unchartered territory. I've played through torn ligaments and broken bones, but I've never had memory loss."

Hurst explained he had a four-hour gap in his memories between the time he was being evaluated in the medical tent on the field and waking up on the team plane later that same day.

"That was the scary part," he said.

Newton noted that Hurst is hoping to be cleared of step four in the five-part process required by the NFL for a player to be allowed to play again.

The Panthers took the possibility of Hurst getting on the field this season away by placing him on injured reserve on Dec. 15.

Hurst signed a three-year contract with Carolina as a free agent in March. He previously played for the Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals.