Chiefs Rumors: Kadarius Toney to 'Keep Getting Chances' Despite Multiple Mistakes

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Kansas City Chiefs aren't ready to give up on Kadarius Toney amid a difficult season for the third-year wide receiver, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Graziano cited a team source who said the Chiefs will "just keep coaching him" and offered his own thoughts on the matter.

"I could be wrong, and the Chiefs could change their plans, but I expect Toney to keep getting chances, in spite of his issues," he wrote. "One of the key principles of Andy Reid and his coaching staff is to not give up on talented players."

Toney has caught just 27 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown this season, and his errors are beginning to add up.

In a Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions, the 2021 first-round pick couldn't haul in a pass from Patrick Mahomes and saw Lions rookie Brian Branch take it back for a touchdown.

Mahomes was left visibly frustrated after Toney's inability to secure a throw in a Week 15 win over the New England Patriots led to an interception by Jahlani Tavai.

There was also the offsides penalty that Toney drew, nullifying what would've been a go-ahead touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. The Chiefs directed plenty of ire at the referees in the immediate aftermath of the defeat, but there was no getting around the fact Toney was lined up in the neutral zone.

Kansas City doesn't have much alternative other than hoping the 24-year-old can turn things around and step up in a big moment. Skyy Moore just went on injured reserve, and it's too late in the year to make any meaningful outside additions.