Video: Patrick Mahomes Tells Josh Allen Penalty on Toney Was 'F--king Terrible' Call

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes voiced his frustration to anyone who would listen on Sunday, including Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

The Kansas City Chiefs fell by the final score of 20-17 against the Bills, while a go-ahead touchdown with less than two minutes remaining in the game was wiped out by wide receiver Kadarius Toney lining up in the neutral zone.

"F--king terrible," Mahomes told Allen after the two met on the field after the game.

"F--king terrible," he later added.

Several Chiefs players and coaches were upset with the implementation of the penalty, negating a deep pass thrown to Kelce who then pitched the ball backward to Toney for a score.

"I've played seven years (and) never had offensive offside called,'' Mahomes told reporters after the game, per ESPN's Adam Teicher. "That's elementary school (stuff) we're talking about. There was no warning throughout the entire game. Then you wait until there's a minute left in the game to make a call like that? It's tough."

The two-time MVP finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown, although a first-quarter interception caused Kansas City to lose the field-position battle and set Buffalo up to take a 14-7 lead at the half. Still, he overcame a sack and a few drops from his receivers to bring the Chiefs within striking distance of taking a lead before the penalty was committed by Toney.

Head coach Andy Reid was also confused by the lack of communication from officials prior to the flag being thrown, although it isn't always required.

"Usually I get a warning before something like that happens," Reid said via Harold Kuntz of FOX4 Kansas City. "A bit embarrassing in the National Football League for that to take place. … I didn't have a protractor out there, but a bit embarrassing."