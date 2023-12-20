Lakers Should Consider Dealing Austin Reaves to Bulls amid Latest NBA Trade Rumors

AP Photo/Ryan Sun

In order to get players in trades, NBA teams have to give up players. That's sometimes why rumored deals never get beyond initial conversations and fall apart before coming to fruition.

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to several Chicago Bulls stars in recent rumors. It's not a secret that the Lakers could have interest in Bulls players such as Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso.

However, Los Angeles would likely have to trade players in addition to draft capital to acquire any of those Chicago standouts. And in order to complete a deal, it could even cost the Lakers a player such as Austin Reaves.

The Athletic's Sam Amick recently reported that conversations between the Lakers and Bulls regarding any of Chicago's top trade chips could also require Reaves. There's plenty of time for those talks to occur, as Reaves isn't eligible to be traded until Jan. 15.

Even then, Los Angeles could be hesitant to part with the 25-year-old guard.

"By all indications, the Lakers remain as committed to Reaves as they were when they gave him a four-year, $56 million deal last summer," Amick wrote.

But should they be? If Los Angeles has an opportunity to bring a player as talented as LaVine or DeRozan, shouldn't it at least consider including Reaves as part of a return package to Chicago for one of its two stars?

Reaves is a promising player who has continually improved during his three-year NBA career. During the 2023-24 season, he is averaging a career-high 15 points through 27 games, to go along with 5.0 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest. He has been a key piece coming off the Lakers' bench.

However, if Los Angeles has a chance to land LaVine or DeRozan and the final piece to the trade puzzle is sending Reaves to Chicago, then it should be something the Lakers consider. That's because LaVine or DeRozan could help a talented Los Angeles team take the next step toward championship contention.

The Lakers are already a solid squad, as they proved by winning the NBA in-season tournament. But they're 15-12 and sitting in eighth in the Western Conference, and they could use a boost to help strengthen their playoff push.

LaVine or DeRozan are top scorers who may complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis well. And the addition of either would give the Lakers a stacked starting lineup to lean on come the postseason.