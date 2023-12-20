Damian Lillard Leaves NBA Fans in Awe as Giannis, Bucks Beat Wembanyama-Less Spurs

AP Photo/Morry Gash

After an up-and-down start to the season, Damian Lillard appears to have reached a level of comfort that has the Milwaukee Bucks looking like a well-oiled machine.

The star point guard poured in a season-high 40 points to lead the Bucks to a dominant 132-119 win on Tuesday night over the San Antonio Spurs, who were without 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama (ankle). It was his third straight game with more than 30 points, and Milwaukee's win streak was extended to five as the team improved to 20-7.

Lillard delighted the home crowd at Fiserv Forum with a shooting barrage from beyond the arc, as he connected on a season-high seven three-pointers on 12 attempts. He became the 51st player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points, so there were no questions about who was getting the game ball.

Lillard's performance was so impressive that Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo only had to score 11 points in the victory, though he finished with a triple-double with 14 rebounds and 16 assists. Bobby Portis added 23 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, while Khris Middleton chipped in 17 points.

But Lillard was the star of the show on Tuesday night, and fans on social media were blown away by his scorching outing:

It's a scary thought for the rest of the NBA to see the Bucks dominate even when Antetokounmpo has an off-shooting night. Lillard adds an elite running mate who can take over for Milwaukee whenever needed.

If the two of them can continue to learn to consistently produce at a high level together, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Bucks hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy when it's all said and done.