Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Out vs. Mavs With Ankle Injury From Stepping on Ball Boy

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with an ankle injury, the team announced, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Wembanyama stepped on the foot of a ball boy during warmups and after his ankle was re-taped, the Spurs made the decision to keep him out of the game, MacMahon added.

Wembanyama has missed time this season with ankle and hip injuries, and any physical setback is going to raise concern given how important he is to the long-term outlook of the franchise.

He was arguably the most hyped prospect to enter the NBA since LeBron James did so in the 2003 draft, and the Spurs jumped at the chance to select him with the No. 1 overall pick.

The rookie is averaging 18.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.0 blocks in 25 games while shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 27.9 percent from deep.

Wembanyama's overall health is far more important than individual games at this point for the struggling Spurs, so expect them to exercise an element of caution before making any decisions about bringing him back.