Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Out with Ankle Injury vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

San Antonio Spurs rookie superstar Victor Wembanyama is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks due to right ankle soreness, per ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

This will be just the second game the 2023 No. 1 overall pick has missed this season.

Wembanyama has averaged team highs of 19.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 steals through 24 games for the 4-21 Spurs.

The Frenchman entered the NBA as the most highly touted draft prospect since LeBron James in 2003. The 7'5" big man possesses guard-like handles and can stretch the floor from deep, and he's also a defensive menace, especially in the shot-blocking department.

The 19-year-old also started his NBA career with professional experience, notably leading Metropolitans 92 to the championship round of the LNB Pro A, the top French men's professional basketball league.

Wembanyama averaged 21.6 points on 47.0 percent shooting, 10.4 rebounds and three blocks per game.

Unfortunately, the exciting rookie will be sidelined as he rests his ankle.