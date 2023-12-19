Florida State EDGE Jared Verse Declares for 2024 NFL Draft, Opts Out of Orange Bowl

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Florida State will be without one of its best players when it faces Georgia in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Seminoles edge rusher Jared Verse has opted out of the game and declared for the 2024 NFL draft.

A redshirt junior who began his collegiate career at Albany, Verse has starred on the Florida State defensive line for the last two seasons. He earned first-team All-ACC honors for the second straight year after he led the team with nine sacks, matching his 2022 total. He also added 41 total tackles, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

In B/R's latest draft big board, Verse is ranked as the No. 1 edge rusher and No. 8 overall player in the 2024 class. B/R NFL scout Matt Holder projects him to be a first-round pick and potentially the first defensive lineman selected in the draft.

"Part of what makes Verse such a coveted prospect is his blend of strength and athleticism," Holder stated. "He can put offensive tackles on their heels with his ability to turn speed to power as a pass-rusher, and he has good use of hands paired with the bend to win around the edge using finesse moves like a cross chop or arm over."