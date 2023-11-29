Jared Verse NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Florida State EDGE

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 260

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good get-off, reacts to the snap quickly and accelerates off the ball well.

— Uses his hands well as a pass-rusher and has a few nice finesse moves like a cross-chop and arm-over.

— Turns speed to power as a rusher with the strength and leg drive to collapse the pocket against offensive tackles.

— Good bend at the top of the rush.

— Physical at the point of attack and has pop in his hands to gain control of the block.

— Has the strength to get extension and shed blocks.

NEGATIVES

— Could develop an inside move that he can win with as a counter when rushing the passer.

— Gets caught coming up the field too much when unblocked versus the run. Also leads to missed tackles in the backfield. Needs to stay under more control.

— Will take gambles and get caught popping his gap early.

— Doesn't look comfortable dropping into coverage. Not an elite athlete for coverage in the NFL.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born November 4, 2000

— FCS Albany transfer

—Missed one game in 2022 with a knee injury

OVERALL

After being lightly recruited out of high school and beginning his college career at FCS Albany, Jared Verse transferred to Florida State ahead of last season and made a name for himself, as he could have been a first-round pick in last year's class. Instead, he returned to Tallahassee and could be the first defensive lineman selected in April.

Part of what makes Verse such a coveted prospect is his blend of strength and athleticism. He can put offensive tackles on their heels with his ability to turn speed to power as a pass-rusher, and he has good use of hands paired with the bend to win around the edge using finesse moves like a cross chop or arm over.

The Seminole is also a plus run defender with his physicality at the point of attack and ability to get off blocks. He has pop in his hands to stand up offensive linemen at the line of scrimmage and gain a leverage advantage, making him hard to move one-on-one and block with tight ends.

Most of Verse's weaknesses are minor and fixable, but he hasn't shown the high-level athleticism to drop into coverage at the next level. Florida State would occasionally ask him to drop and he looked a bit like a fish out of water. Because of that, Verse would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts.

GRADE: 8.6 (Impact Player — 1st Round)

OVERALL RANK: 8

POSITION RANK: EDGE1

PRO COMPARISON: Ryan Kerrigan