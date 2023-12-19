Rockets' Dillon Brooks, Ime Udoka Fined After Ejections During Loss to Bucks

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The outbursts by Ime Udoka and Dillon Brooks during the Houston Rockets' 128-119 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday came at a financial cost to both men.

On Tuesday, the NBA announced Brooks has been fined $35,000 for directing inappropriate language toward an official and publicly criticizing the officiating. Udoka has been docked $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official.

The situation occurred when Brooks was unhappy about not receiving a foul call when Khris Middleton made contact with him trying to go for a loose ball.

Brooks and Udoka were assessed two consecutive technical fouls for their actions on the court.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Brooks vented about his frustration with the call:

"I'm sick of refs being right in front of the play and not making calls. And then compiling it with a bailout call like a flop or something. I ran full speed to get the ball after I made a great play on trying to get a steal.

"Two hands are on me and then after that I'm throwing the ball and trying to protect myself from not falling into the fans or the bottom of the floor -- I know a guy got injured like that, done for the season. I'm trying to protect myself and then he wants to call a flop with a minute left, it doesn't make sense. ... It's unacceptable for me and that ref shouldn't even be reffing our games, for real."

Udoka's frustration stemmed from an incident earlier in the game when Brooks drew an offensive foul for elbowing Pat Connaughton, but a similar situation occurred in the first quarter when Brook Lopez wasn't whistled for appearing to hit Fred VanVleet with an elbow.

In the post-game pool report with Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, crew chief Bill Kennedy said Brooks was assessed his first technical foul for "for disrespecting a game official using profanity."

The Rockets' loss snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped their record to 2-9 on the road. They added another road loss to their resume on Monday with a 135-130 defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers.