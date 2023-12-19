Jalen Hurts, Eagles Criticized by NFL Fans vs. Seahawks After 3rd Straight Loss

Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

Things are starting to unravel for the Philadelphia Eagles.

There was plenty of pressure on the reigning NFC champions following two consecutive blowout losses to the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys, and they responded by blowing a lead in the fourth quarter during Monday's 20-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Philadelphia has now lost three straight and is still looking up at the Cowboys in the NFC East at 10-4 for the season.

To be fair to Jalen Hurts, he was dealing with an illness coming into the game. However, he still played poorly and went 17-of-31 passing for 143 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which went to Julian Love. One came when the visitors had a chance to put the game away in the fourth quarter, while the other one all but ended the game on their final possession.

He did score twice on the ground, but the overall effort from both the quarterback and the team as a whole drew some criticism from social media:

The Eagles are still on the shortlist of Super Bowl contenders, but the questions are getting louder with three straight losses. That two of them came against fellow contenders near the top of the NFC standings in San Francisco and Dallas doesn't help, and neither did Monday's performance.

It seemed like things would get back on track when they used more than eight minutes to march down the field for an opening-score touchdown. Hurts completed all five of his passes and scored as a runner in something of a statement drive, but the offense wouldn't find the end zone again until late into the third quarter.

The first interception to Love was the most glaring, as Philadelphia had the lead in the final nine minutes and was driving into Seattle territory. Yet Hurts threw up an inexplicable deep ball on 1st-and-10 for a turnover that changed the game.

Even after both teams traded punts, the Seahawks had one more chance to win it in the final minutes and took full advantage. Drew Lock, who was playing for the injured Geno Smith, connected with DK Metcalf on a deep ball and then found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the game-winning touchdown with fewer than 30 seconds remaining.