NFL Rumors: Jalen Hurts Questionable for Eagles vs. Seahawks After Illness 'Worsened'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is reportedly questionable for Monday night's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks due to a "worsened" illness, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The quarterback will travel separately with the team to Seattle:

Hurts, 25, has not been immune to injuries or absences in his professional career. A sprained shoulder cost him two games in the 2022 season and left him playing through pain through that playoff run. A high ankle sprain cost him a game in 2021 as well.

And Hurts was seen wearing a leg brace in the second half of Week 6's 31-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, with reports suggesting it was a knee injury, though the quarterback told reporters he would be "fine" after the game.

"I hope not," he added after being asked if he expected the issue to affect him going forward.

"I don't want to put his business out there, but he's a tough individual," star wideout A.J. Brown told reporters at the time.

The Eagles need a healthy Hurts to remain contenders. He was the MVP runner-up in 2022 after throwing for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while adding 760 yards on the ground and 13 rushing scores.

He hasn't been as effective this season, throwing for 3,192 yards, 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 460 yards and 12 scores. But the Eagles have remained one of the NFL's top teams, going 10-3 on the year.

That would likely change with Marcus Mariota under center, Hurts' backup. The long-time veteran struggled in 2022 while starting as the Atlanta Falcons' starter, throwing for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 61.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 438 yards and four scores, though the Falcons went just 5-8 in his starts.