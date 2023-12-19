Video: Lakers Unveil In-Season Tournament Championship Banner Before Game vs. Knicks

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their NBA In-Season Tournament Championship banner on Monday night ahead of the team's game against the New York Knicks.

The Lakers secured the first-ever NBA Cup as they defeated the Indiana Pacers by the final score of 123-109 in the title game on Dec. 9. Anthony Davis dropped 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while Austin Reaves scored 28 of his own off the bench.

LeBron James added another award to his laundry list of accolades as he was named MVP of the tournament as a whole. The Lakers went undefeated in all of their In-Season Tournament games as the 19-time All-Star averaged 26.4 points and 7.0 assists per game, shooting 57 percent from the field and 61 percent from three in his seven appearances.

Arash Markazi of The Messenger originally reported on Dec. 7 that Los Angeles wasn't planning on hanging a banner if the team won the cup. However, The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed on Dec. 11 that the Lakers will unveil a "unique, add-a-year In-Season Tournament banner" before their clash with the Knicks.