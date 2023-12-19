X

    Video: Lakers Unveil In-Season Tournament Championship Banner Before Game vs. Knicks

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 19, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 9: The Los Angeles Lakers celebrate with the NBA Cup after winning the In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers on December 9, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers unveiled their NBA In-Season Tournament Championship banner on Monday night ahead of the team's game against the New York Knicks.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Lakers raise their In-Season Tournament banner 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/5dcEMtfRB2">pic.twitter.com/5dcEMtfRB2</a>

    The Lakers secured the first-ever NBA Cup as they defeated the Indiana Pacers by the final score of 123-109 in the title game on Dec. 9. Anthony Davis dropped 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds while Austin Reaves scored 28 of his own off the bench.

    LeBron James added another award to his laundry list of accolades as he was named MVP of the tournament as a whole. The Lakers went undefeated in all of their In-Season Tournament games as the 19-time All-Star averaged 26.4 points and 7.0 assists per game, shooting 57 percent from the field and 61 percent from three in his seven appearances.

    Arash Markazi of The Messenger originally reported on Dec. 7 that Los Angeles wasn't planning on hanging a banner if the team won the cup. However, The Athletic's Jovan Buha revealed on Dec. 11 that the Lakers will unveil a "unique, add-a-year In-Season Tournament banner" before their clash with the Knicks.

    Los Angeles has gotten off to a respectable 15-11 start, although that record is only good enough for eighth place in a tough Western Conference. The Lakers will look to continue their climb in the standings against New York.

