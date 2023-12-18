Suns' Bradley Beal to Miss 2 Weeks with Ankle Injury, Will Be Reevaluated in January

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bradley Beal will miss at least two weeks of play after suffering an injury last week.

The Phoenix Suns shooting guard will rehab his right ankle for the next two weeks before being re-evaluated in January, the team announced on Monday. Beal played just five minutes of Friday's game against the New York Knicks before spraining his right ankle while coming down after a shot attempt.

Beal has played just six games for his new team this season. He played in two preseason games but missed the first seven games of the regular season with lower back issues. He made his Suns debut on Nov. 8 and played the following two games, but re-injured his back against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Nov. 12. Friday's game was Beal's third game back from injury.

In his limited games, Beal is averaging 14.7 points per game.

Beal is coming off a season where he averaged 23.2 points per game, down from his career high of 31.3 points per game that he achieved in the 2020-21 season.

Now part of the Suns' big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and himself, Beal likely won't be the primary scorer of the group. Still, he gives Phoenix a reliable scoring option, so getting him back on the court will be a top priority.

The new-look Suns—whose Big 3 did not all play in a game together until Dec. 13—have struggled through the early part of the season, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference with a 14-12 record. They have lost six of their last nine games, and Beal's injury just adds salt to the wound.