Lakers Icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Hip Surgery; Suffered Injury in Fall at Concert

Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

Basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar underwent surgery on his broken hip after he fell at a recent concert in Los Angeles.

According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Abdul-Jabbar's business partner and spokeswoman, Deborah Morales, said the Hall of Famer had the procedure done on Sunday "with no complications" and added, "He will be in recovery for the next three months."

Abdul-Jabbar suffered the injury on Friday night. The 76-year-old was tended to by paramedics at the venue before being transported to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

One of the most dominant players in NBA history, Abdul-Jabbar held the league's all-time scoring record for 39 years before LeBron James overtook him for the top spot in February.

The 7'2" center had another of his records broken recently, as Giannis Antetokounmpo's 17 rebounds on Sunday moved him past Abdul-Jabbar as the Milwaukee Bucks' career rebounding leader. Abdul-Jabbar won the first of his six championships with the Bucks in 1971 before he went on to help lead the Los Angeles Lakers to five titles during their "Showtime" era in the 1980s.

"I'm wishing my Showtime teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar a speedy recovery after falling and breaking his hip! Praying for the Captain!" Magic Johnson posted on social media this past weekend after reports of the fall surfaced.