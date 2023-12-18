Peter King on Steelers' George Pickens: 'I Wouldn't Want the Man on My Team'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Peter King is out on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens.

The NFL insider for NBC Sports has grown frustrated with Pickens' lack of effort amid the Steelers' struggles this season.

"The more I see George Pickens loaf, the more I think I wouldn't want the man on my team," King wrote.

Pickens had one play in Saturday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts where he didn't block for running back Jaylen Warren, which played a role in Warren being tackled short of the goal line. It's that kind of effort that has led King and others to become frustrated with the second-year receiver.

Pickens has had a productive season from a statistical standpoint, notching 814 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Saturday's effort on Warren's run is just the latest issue involving the second-year wideout. Last week, Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin called Pickens showing frustration during games "a problem."

The Steelers are 7-7 on the season, having lost three straight after dropping Saturday's game to the Colts. Pittsburgh already fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada, but the offensive struggles have continued.