Steelers' Mike Tomlin Calls George Pickens' In-Game Frustrations 'A Problem'December 11, 2023
George Pickens was visibly frustrated on both the sidelines and the playing field during Thursday's 21-18 loss to the England Patriots, to the point that Prime Video analyst Kirk Herbstreit called it a "bad look" on the broadcast when the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout didn't make much of an effort on a run play.
And head coach Mike Tomlin isn't happy about it.
"It is a problem because it's not solution-oriented," he told reporters regarding Pickens' actions. "We're all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way and when it's not done that way, it's not necessarily pushing us toward solutions."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.