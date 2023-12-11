Steelers' Mike Tomlin Calls George Pickens' In-Game Frustrations 'A Problem'

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

George Pickens was visibly frustrated on both the sidelines and the playing field during Thursday's 21-18 loss to the England Patriots, to the point that Prime Video analyst Kirk Herbstreit called it a "bad look" on the broadcast when the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout didn't make much of an effort on a run play.

And head coach Mike Tomlin isn't happy about it.

"It is a problem because it's not solution-oriented," he told reporters regarding Pickens' actions. "We're all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way and when it's not done that way, it's not necessarily pushing us toward solutions."

