X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Steelers' Mike Tomlin Calls George Pickens' In-Game Frustrations 'A Problem'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 28: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with George Pickens #14 in the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    George Pickens was visibly frustrated on both the sidelines and the playing field during Thursday's 21-18 loss to the England Patriots, to the point that Prime Video analyst Kirk Herbstreit called it a "bad look" on the broadcast when the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout didn't make much of an effort on a run play.

    And head coach Mike Tomlin isn't happy about it.

    "It is a problem because it's not solution-oriented," he told reporters regarding Pickens' actions. "We're all frustrated, but we got to manage our frustrations in a professional, mature way and when it's not done that way, it's not necessarily pushing us toward solutions."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Steelers' Mike Tomlin Calls George Pickens' In-Game Frustrations 'A Problem'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon