Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Agrees to Endorsement Contract With Logan Paul, KSI's PRIME

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes agreed to a sponsorship agreement with PRIME, the beverage company co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI.

Founded in January 2022, Prime has taken the sports and energy beverage space by storm. Prime is already valued between $3.1 billion to $8.4 billion, becoming one of the top drink brands in the world.

Paul said the brand is set to do $1.2 billion in sales, and the company already has deals in place with UFC, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arsenal.

"We launched Prime with one product line exactly one year ago and we've already grown to surpass some of the biggest players in the industry," Paul said in a press release earlier this year. "It's been surreal to see our growth and now that we're taking on the energy space, I'm excited to see where we can go."

While the company's energy drink has taken criticism due to its high caffeine content and marketing to children, it's clear Prime has been nothing short of a success story.