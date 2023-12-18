NBA Rumors: 76ers Have 'Closely' Studied Star Player Market Since James Harden Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't lost a step since trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this season, but they're reportedly still interested in adding a star player to pair with reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Sixers "have been studying the star player market closely ever since James Harden's trade request in late June made it clear he was on the way out."

At 18-7 entering Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the Sixers have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia has won each of its last six games, the second-longest active streak in the league.

Earlier this season, there was a belief that the Sixers were interested in trading for an offense-first player like Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine. However, Amick noted that "the unexpected improvement in their post-Harden offense makes it more likely they'll target a high-end two-way player heading into the Feb. 8 trade deadline."

The Sixers' success this season can be attributed to another MVP-caliber campaign from Embiid. The big man leads the league with 34.2 points per game on 53.4 percent shooting and ranks fifth with 11.7 rebounds while also adding a career-high 6.0 assists along with 1.9 blocks and 1.1 steals.

In addition to Embiid's stellar play, the rise of fourth-year point guard Tyrese Maxey has greatly benefitted Philadelphia. The 23-year-old has performed at an All-Star level, averaging career highs of 25.6 points, 6.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds.