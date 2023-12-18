X

    NBA Rumors: Mac McClung Invited to Defend Title at 2024 Slam Dunk Contest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 18, 2023

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT - FEBRUARY 18: Mac McClung #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers poses for a portrait with Julius Erving after winning the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Brandon Todd/NBAE via Getty Images

    Last year's Slam Dunk Contest winner, Mac McClung, has reportedly been invited to participate in the 2024 edition of the competition, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

    McClung, 24, has spent the 2023-24 season playing for the G League's Osceola Magic, averaging 25.4 points and 6.3 assists per game.

