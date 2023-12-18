NBA Trade Rumors: Jazz Set Lauri Markkanen Price Similar to Donovan Mitchell, Gobert

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz are placing a premium on Lauri Markkanen when it comes to any prospective trades, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"My impression from talking to teams is that it's something resembling the haul the Jazz received for (Donovan) Mitchell and (Rudy) Gobert: so, five-ish firsts and/or players of comparable value," O'Connor wrote. "... Utah might determine Markkanen looks best as part of its own future. But with so many teams likely having interest and having the assets to make intriguing offers, we know that Jazz are at least willing to listen."

While Markkanen doesn't boast the same kind of résumé Mitchell or Gobert had when the Jazz traded them, his market is ultimately whatever a team is willing to pay.

The 26-year-old is averaging 25.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 39.1 percent from beyond the arc through his two seasons in Utah.

Markkanen's four-year, $67.5 million contract has turned into a bargain. He's making $17.3 million this year and has a partially guaranteed $18 million salary for 2024-25, and both of those figures are well below his on-court value.

Utah, meanwhile, doesn't have a compelling incentive to trade him before the Feb. 8 deadline even amid a 9-17 start.

The Finnish star is young enough to where he can remain effective when the Jazz are a playoff contender in another year or two, and he isn't an acute flight risk in the same way Mitchell was preceding his exit.

When the time comes, you'd expect the team to have a serious shot at re-signing Markkanen.

Not to mention, the Jazz have more than enough assets to land a marquee star when they want to be more aggressive toward improving the roster. This isn't a case where the front office needs to move an established veteran to build for the future; that already happened for Utah.