Photo: Bret Hart, Earl Hebner Make Up After WWE Survivor Series '97 Montreal Screwjob

Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart reconciled his differences with Earl Hebner, the referee for the infamous "Montreal Screwjob."

A photo of the two began making the rounds on social media Monday:

Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co shared a portion from Hebner's forthcoming memoir, Earl Hebner: The Official Story, that provides insight into where things stand between he and Hart.

"I have a merch shirt that says 'Damn right I did.' And a lot of people want me to say, Can you write on it 'I screwed Bret?' I go, 'No. I can't do that,'" he said. "A while back, maybe three or four years ago, I would do it but Bret and I made up."

Hebner said he and Hart will talk occasionally, and he doesn't want to jeopardize their friendship by making light of the "Montreal Screwjob" anymore.

Hebner memorably rang the bell as Hart was in the process of reversing a sharpshooter applied by Shawn Michaels. Hart's reaction in the moment spoke to his genuine surprise at the outcome, and he spit on Vince McMahon from the ring apron.

For Hart, the emotions over the main event of Survivor Series 1997 remained raw for a long time. It was nearly 12 years before he made a full return to WWE.

"The Excellence of Execution" has since mended fences with all of the major players behind the incident including McMahon and Michaels, so it's little surprise he and Hebner have moved on.