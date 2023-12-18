Zion Williamson Says Spurs' Victor Wembanyama Will Be a 'Matchup Nightmare' in NBA

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans' 146-110 Sunday victory over the San Antonio Spurs was not enough to make Zion Williamson overlook Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.

"He's a threat all over the court," Williamson said, per Project Spurs' Paul Garcia. "He's gonna be a matchup nightmare because he can get his shot off whenever he wants."

"And I think the more he plays in the NBA-style offense, the better he'll get at it. His presence alone can alter a lot of shots. He has long arms, is tall, so just his presence alone can affect the offense on the other side."

The game represented the first meeting between Williamson, the No. 1 pick of the 2019 draft, and Wembanyama, the top pick in 2023.

Williamson recorded 15 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the win, while Wembanyama led the Spurs with 17 points and 13 rebounds for his eight consecutive double-double in the loss.

That streak sets a new record for a teenager in the NBA, breaking the standard of seven straight double-doubles set by 19-year-old Dwight Howard in 2005.

Williamson told reporters after the game that he has previously met with Wembanyama's father, Félix Wembanyama, in Paris, and that the Spurs rookie "has great people around him."

"My advice to him would just be to keep focusing on your craft," Williamson said. "You didn't get that hype for no reason, so just keep focusing on your craft, keep your head on straight and you'll be fine."

Wembanyama came into Sunday's matchup leading all Spurs players as he averaged 19.0 points and 10.9 rebounds in 30.5 minutes per night.

Williamson, who is seeking a bounce-back campaign after being limited by injuries for two straight seasons, came into the game averaging 22.8 points and 5.8 rebounds.

While Williamson and the Pelicans are looking to make it back into the playoffs after missing the postseason in 2022-23, Wembanyama's rookie performance has been a long bright spot in a difficult Spurs season. San Antonio currently sits at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 4-21 record.

Williamson and Wembanyama were originally set to face off for the first time on Dec. 1, but the Spurs rookie missed the contest due to tightness in his right hip.