Jets' Zach Wilson Out vs. Dolphins After Being Diagnosed with Concussion

Rich Storry/Getty Images

The New York Jets announced quarterback Zach Wilson is out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team later reported the quarterback has been diagnosed with a concussion, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Trevor Siemian replaced Wilson at quarterback in the second quarter. The CBS broadcast initially reported he had left due to dehydration.

Before his early exit, Wilson had recorded 26 yards and no touchdowns on 4-of-11 throwing as the Jets defense allowed five sacks.

The Jets trailed 24-0 at halftime.

Wilson was in the middle of his second consecutive start for the Jets after being benched for two games in favor of backup Tim Boyle, who began the season as the team's third-string quarterback.

Although Wilson previously denied a report that he was hesitant to resume his role as starter after sitting in favor of Boyle, SNY's Connor Hughes reported that Wilson was reluctant to return for "fear of injury" after being told he would be traded this offseason.

In what head coach Robert Saleh called his "best game" as a quarterback, Wilson earned the title of AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Jets to a 30-6 win over the Houston Texans in his return to the field last Sunday.

Wilson's Week 15 was not as successful. The third-year quarterback was repeatedly overwhelmed by the Dolphins defense and gave up a forced fumble on the first Jets drive of the game, leading to a Miami touchdown.