WWE Rumors on Liv Morgan's Future, Charlotte's Injury; Jake Paul Open to WrestleMania

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Update on Liv Morgan's Return

Liv Morgan has been off WWE television since July due to a shoulder injury, but the former SmackDown women's champion is getting closer to making a return.

Per Mike Johnson of PW Insider, Morgan is not believed to have any heat with management in the wake of her arrest last week and she "had already been penciled" in to return at some point in the build up to WrestleMania.

According to Villages-News.com, Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) was arrested Thursday in Florida on charges of possession of synthetic cannabinoid, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.

Here's additional information about Morgan's arrest from the police report, via Villages-News:

"Daddio was driving a yellow Jeep at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on County Road 476 when a Sumter County sheriff's deputy noticed the vehicle crossed over the yellow and white lines on the roadway "several times," according to an arrest report. When the deputy approached the Jeep, the odor of marijuana was detected.

"A small plastic bag containing marijuana was found in a pink fuzzy bag in the vehicle. A vape pen containing an oil-like substance was found in the Jeep's center console. The substance tested positive for marijuana."

WWE does test for marijuana as part of its wellness policy, with talent subject to a $2,500 fine for a positive test. There's no indication Morgan has been tested by the company.

Johnson noted WWE would like the situation to be resolved as soon as possible, but Morgan is "well liked and considered a hard worker" by people in the company.

Morgan was written off television when Rhea Ripley attacked her shoulder with a chair on the July 24 episode of Raw. She and Raquel Rodriguez had lost the women's tag team titles on week earlier to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Charlotte Flair's Reported Timeline for Surgery

After injuring her knee during her match with Asuka on the Dec. 8 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery.

Per Johnson, Flair's surgery hasn't happened yet because it is "being scheduled around the holidays."

While exact details of the injury aren't known, Johnson noted one person described it was "likely worse than" just a torn ACL and "there were additional knee injuries but they declined to specify what they may have been."

WWE announced on Friday's episode of SmackDown that Flair would be out of action for nine months. The Queen posted a broken-heart emoji on social media after the announcement was made.

The injury appeared to occur when Flair and Asuka were setting up for a spot off the top turnbuckle, but both women lost their balance and Flair's knee got caught in the ropes as she was falling to the ground.

Flair finished the match, which saw Asuka get the win with a roll-up after interference from Bayley. The 14-time women's champion received medical attention in the ring before being helped to the backstage area.

A nine-month absence would devastating for Flair, as it will certainly keep her off WrestleMania and could prevent her from taking part in SummerSlam.

Jake Paul Open to WrestleMania Match

Logan Paul has been a pleasant surprise since making his in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. He's become one of the most reliable big-show performers in the company and won his first title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States championship.

Based on the success Logan has had, it's probably not a surprise that his brother is open to the idea of working with WWE.

Speaking to MuscleManMalcolm, Jake Paul said he wants to form a tag team with Logan.

This does contradict a recent interview Jake had with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of RingsideNews.com) that he's "down" to challenge Logan for the U.S. title.

Jake has mostly stayed away from WWE since his brother joined. He was at the Crown Jewel event in November 2022 when Logan challenged Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal championship.

Given the success Logan has had with the promotion over the past two years, there's no reason for WWE not to do something with Jake if he's open to it and there's a good idea to make it work.