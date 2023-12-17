Video: Dana White Calls Himself an 'Assh--e' for Sean Strickland-DDP Brawl at UFC 296

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC president Dana White blamed himself for the brawl that took place between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis in the crowd at T-Mobile Arena during UFC 296 on Saturday night.

Speaking to reporters during the post-show press conference (starts at 3:50 mark), White called himself an "a--hole" for sitting Strickland and du Plessis near each other so that something like that could happen.

The situation occurred when both fighters were shown on camera during the main card to promote their upcoming title fight at UFC 297. Strickland used his fingers to imitate firing a gun at du Plessis when they started talking back and forth.

It appeared as if Strickland was telling the people in the seats directly behind him to move out of the way, and he leaped over a row of seats and starting throwing punches at du Plessis.

Both Strickland and du Plessis have engaged in a war of words recently that doesn't make either of them come off very well.

During the UFC seasonal press conference on Friday, the two men had to be separated at one point. Strickland even said "you did hit a nerve" when du Plassis brought up the abuse Strickland has talked about being subjected to from his father as a child.

White told reporters that no charges were filed against either fighter in the aftermath of the brawl, nor was either one arrested.

"I'm sure the police have got better s--t to do," White said. "Two guys who are going to fight here in a month, getting into a skirmish here at a fight."

Strickland will be making his first defense of the middleweight title against du Plessis on Jan. 20. The 32-year-old stunned the mixed martial arts world when he defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 to win the championship.

Adesanya, who had only lost twice in 25 career fights going into the bout, was a -650 favorite (bet $650 to win $100) to retain the title.