Steve Kerr Praises 'Incredible' Steph Curry, Says Warriors PG Was 'Emotionally Spent'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Even after 10 seasons together, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry can still leave head coach Steve Kerr in awe.

Curry played 45 minutes and scored a team-high 37 points in a 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. Sixteen of those points came in the fourth quarter as he was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field.

"Steph has had to carry this team, let's be honest," Kerr told reporters. "And then the Draymond news, he was emotionally spent the last few days. And it was a slow start tonight. Then, as he's done so often, he flipped the switch. You can kind of see when it happens right away. And he was incredible."

By the numbers, the Warriors aren't leaning on Curry significantly more than they have in the past. His 19.1 shot attempts per game and 31.0 percent usage rate are right around where they've been since Kevin Durant left as a free agent in 2019, per Basketball Reference.

But the 35-year-old is shouldering perhaps his heaviest burden than ever thanks to a supporting cast that simply isn't delivering. Even with Saturday's result, Golden State remains 11th in the Western Conference at 11-14.

Draymond Green's indefinite suspension means it's on Curry to an even higher degree to lift the Warriors into a play-in tournament position and perhaps a top-six seed.