Warriors' Stephen Curry Scores 37, Thrills NBA Fans in Win vs. Cam Thomas, Nets

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak on the road with a 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night behind a big offensive night from Stephen Curry.

The star point guard put the Warriors on his back in the second half, finishing the night with 37 points and lighting it up from behind the arc with six threes.

One of those threes gave Curry his 3,500th career three — a mark no other player in NBA history has reached.

The Warriors were looking for a big performance to get them out of a rut and spark some momentum, and the veteran Curry gave them exactly what they needed.

The game was an offensive battle between Curry and Nets' shooting guard Cam Thomas, who matched Curry's scoring outburst with 41 points of his own.