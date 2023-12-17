X

NBA

    Warriors' Stephen Curry Scores 37, Thrills NBA Fans in Win vs. Cam Thomas, Nets

    Andrew PetersDecember 17, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Brooklyn Nets on December 16, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak on the road with a 124-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets Saturday night behind a big offensive night from Stephen Curry.

    The star point guard put the Warriors on his back in the second half, finishing the night with 37 points and lighting it up from behind the arc with six threes.

    One of those threes gave Curry his 3,500th career three — a mark no other player in NBA history has reached.

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    The first player in NBA history to reach 3,500 threes<br><br>Wardell Stephen Curry II 👏 <a href="https://t.co/gWRGxiR0JL">pic.twitter.com/gWRGxiR0JL</a>

    The Warriors were looking for a big performance to get them out of a rut and spark some momentum, and the veteran Curry gave them exactly what they needed.

    Curry's big game drew plenty of praise on social media as Warriors' fans rejoiced in the win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Steph called a timeout for the Nets after this deep three 😭 <a href="https://t.co/eMS6xp8h5H">pic.twitter.com/eMS6xp8h5H</a>

    Steph Curry Fan Page @TheChefCurry305

    HIM 🐐🧑‍🍳 <a href="https://t.co/aGcvSuHeEJ">pic.twitter.com/aGcvSuHeEJ</a>

    De🅿️ressed Warriors Fan 💔 @GoIdenState

    STEPH CURRY COOKING IN THE 4TH QUARTER <a href="https://t.co/nSUT6rF84O">pic.twitter.com/nSUT6rF84O</a>

    ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints

    STEPH CURRY HOW!? 😱<a href="https://t.co/SWZBwn8ZS1">pic.twitter.com/SWZBwn8ZS1</a>

    The game was an offensive battle between Curry and Nets' shooting guard Cam Thomas, who matched Curry's scoring outburst with 41 points of his own.

    Aaron Reilly @AaroReill

    MVP Steph Curry vs future MVP Cam Thomas down the stretch -- elite

    ً @hoopconsumer

    Stephen Curry and Cam Thomas giving us an amazing duo!<br>Cam: 40 points<br>Steph: 33 Points, 12 in the 4th <a href="https://t.co/e2fX5Oh1ro">pic.twitter.com/e2fX5Oh1ro</a>

    SILLAGE7 @hadicanonem7

    STEPH CURRY vs CAM THOMAS 🍿

    The Warriors held on late to beat the Nets, and they're now looking to turn their losing streak into a winning streak. Golden State still has plenty of work to do, but performances like Curry's on Saturday will do wonders in helping the Warriors get back on track.