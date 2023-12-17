Colts' Zack Moss Suffers Arm Injury vs. Steelers; X-Rays Reportedly Negative

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss suffered an arm injury in Saturday's 30-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, but initial X-rays came back negative, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Moss suffered the injury in the second quarter after being hauled down by a horse-collar on a 16-yard touchdown grab. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game after rushing for 13 yards and catching three passes for 20 yards and one score.

Moss has been mostly healthy this season, though he missed a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a broken arm during training camp.

The 26-year-old is in the midst of a solid season for the Colts. He entered Saturday's game having rushed for 751 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, in addition to catching 24 passes for 172 yards and one score.

The 2023 campaign marks a significant improvement for Moss in comparison to his first three seasons in the NFL.

Moss spent the first two and a half years of his career with the Buffalo Bills before being traded to the Colts during the 2022 season. He hadn't recorded more than 481 rushing yards in a season prior to the 2023 campaign.

Losing Moss for any amount of time could be disastrous for the Colts as star running back Jonathan Taylor is already sidelined with a with a right thumb injury that required surgery.

However, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that there's a "realistic chance" Taylor returns for a Christmas Eve matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, which would be a huge boost for the franchise out of the backfield.

With Saturday's win, the Colts moved into the No. 7 seed in the AFC with an 8-6 record. After facing the Falcons, they'll take on the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans to close out the regular season.