    D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Get Love from CBB Fans After Gritty Win vs. RJ Davis, UNC

    Andrew PetersDecember 17, 2023

    ATLANTA, GA DECEMBER 16: Kentucky guard D.J. Wagner (21) drives to the basket during the CBS Sports Classic college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the North Carolina Tar Heels on December 16th, 2023 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kentucky picked up a signature win over North Carolina Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic behind a big performance from freshman guard D.J. Wagner.

    Wagner finished with 14 points and six rebounds, coming up huge for the No. 14 Wildcats down the stretch to close out the 87-83 win over the No. 9 Tar Heels.

    Wagner has continually proved himself in the early part of the season, and he showcased his skills even more by willing Kentucky to a huge win.

    Wagner's performance had college basketball fans locked in on Saturday night, drawing plenty of praise on social media.

    Rare Rookies #BBN @rarerookies

    DJ Wagner with a Pro drive. <a href="https://t.co/hH9LiJxjXQ">pic.twitter.com/hH9LiJxjXQ</a>

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    DJ Wagner has been really excellent tonight: 10 points, 2-3 3s, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 turnovers and he's barely come off the floor. <br><br>Has helped neutralize Elliot Cadeau.

    Jackson Walsburger @CoachJackKBC

    DJ Wagner is so good at the little things. The way her scraped down on Bacot. Mhmm. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BBN?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BBN</a>

    Ryan @RyanRod165

    DJ Wagner is tough

    taylor @LordTaylorField

    dj wagner hitting 3's is DANGEROUS.

    While just a freshman, Wagner seemed like a veteran on Saturday night. Kentucky is looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year, and Wagner proved that he is the kind of player that can lead the Wildcats in the postseason this year.

    🇵🇷 #1 @LordeJones JiHaD stan @CForClarity

    DJ Wagner doesn't play like a freshman.

    Shawn Smith @gbbcountry

    Things started to get stagnant for Kentucky offensively but they have dudes. DJ Wagner and Rob Dillingham both make plays off the bounce. Aaron Bradshaw also got a putback and Dillingham finished a basket in transition.

    DP 🤑 @CadilacBenjamin

    DJ Wagner <a href="https://t.co/t6k0Z8fD2p">pic.twitter.com/t6k0Z8fD2p</a>

    J-Stark @TheRealJStark

    DJ Wagner is a problem

    Kentucky has had a shaky start to the season. The Wildcats lost a close game to Kansas in November and were upset by UNC Wilmington earlier in December. The win over North Carolina now gives the Wildcats some confidence and momentum before they get into conference play in a few weeks, and Wagner proved he can perform in big moments for Kentucky.