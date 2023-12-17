D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Get Love from CBB Fans After Gritty Win vs. RJ Davis, UNC

D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Get Love from CBB Fans After Gritty Win vs. RJ Davis, UNCDecember 17, 2023
Kentucky picked up a signature win over North Carolina Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic behind a big performance from freshman guard D.J. Wagner.
Wagner finished with 14 points and six rebounds, coming up huge for the No. 14 Wildcats down the stretch to close out the 87-83 win over the No. 9 Tar Heels.
Wagner has continually proved himself in the early part of the season, and he showcased his skills even more by willing Kentucky to a huge win.
Wagner's performance had college basketball fans locked in on Saturday night, drawing plenty of praise on social media.
While just a freshman, Wagner seemed like a veteran on Saturday night. Kentucky is looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year, and Wagner proved that he is the kind of player that can lead the Wildcats in the postseason this year.
Kentucky has had a shaky start to the season. The Wildcats lost a close game to Kansas in November and were upset by UNC Wilmington earlier in December. The win over North Carolina now gives the Wildcats some confidence and momentum before they get into conference play in a few weeks, and Wagner proved he can perform in big moments for Kentucky.