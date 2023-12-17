D.J. Wagner, Kentucky Get Love from CBB Fans After Gritty Win vs. RJ Davis, UNC

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kentucky picked up a signature win over North Carolina Saturday night in the CBS Sports Classic behind a big performance from freshman guard D.J. Wagner.

Wagner finished with 14 points and six rebounds, coming up huge for the No. 14 Wildcats down the stretch to close out the 87-83 win over the No. 9 Tar Heels.

Wagner has continually proved himself in the early part of the season, and he showcased his skills even more by willing Kentucky to a huge win.

Wagner's performance had college basketball fans locked in on Saturday night, drawing plenty of praise on social media.

While just a freshman, Wagner seemed like a veteran on Saturday night. Kentucky is looking to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament this year, and Wagner proved that he is the kind of player that can lead the Wildcats in the postseason this year.