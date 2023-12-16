Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Colts After Suffering Knee Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return to Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury, forcing him to be sidelined for at least the remainder of the matchup. Fitzpatrick had not recorded a tackle before his evening was ended with the injury.

The Steelers are looking for a big win over the Colts to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season. At 7-6 on the year, Pittsburgh can't afford a loss as their chances of reaching the postseason are already slim.

Without Fitzpatrick, who has the second-most tackles on the team, the task of defeating the Colts gets more difficult.

