Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Colts After Suffering Knee Injury

Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Colts After Suffering Knee InjuryDecember 16, 2023
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return to Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury, forcing him to be sidelined for at least the remainder of the matchup. Fitzpatrick had not recorded a tackle before his evening was ended with the injury.
The Steelers are looking for a big win over the Colts to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season. At 7-6 on the year, Pittsburgh can't afford a loss as their chances of reaching the postseason are already slim.
Without Fitzpatrick, who has the second-most tackles on the team, the task of defeating the Colts gets more difficult.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
