    Steelers' Minkah Fitzpatrick Out vs. Colts After Suffering Knee Injury

    Andrew PetersDecember 16, 2023

    PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 07: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers lines up during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on December 7, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will not return to Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Fitzpatrick suffered a knee injury, forcing him to be sidelined for at least the remainder of the matchup. Fitzpatrick had not recorded a tackle before his evening was ended with the injury.

    The Steelers are looking for a big win over the Colts to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season. At 7-6 on the year, Pittsburgh can't afford a loss as their chances of reaching the postseason are already slim.

    Without Fitzpatrick, who has the second-most tackles on the team, the task of defeating the Colts gets more difficult.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

