Steelers' Damontae Kazee Ejected After Vicious Hit on Colts' Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee has been ejected after delivering a brutal hit on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. on Saturday afternoon.

Midway through the second quarter, Pittman attempted to make a diving catch downfield off a Gardner Minshew pass.

As that happened, Kazee dove into Pittman's head with his shoulder. The wideout stayed down for some time, and both teams dropped to a knee. Pittman soon walked off the field under his own power.

Kazee was immediately ejected. Pittman walked back into the locker room and was ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

Pittman had four catches for 78 yards before exiting. For the season, he has 99 receptions for 1,062 yards and four scores. Losing him for any amount of time is obviously a tremendous loss for the Colts. Without Pittman, the Colts' top wide receivers are Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and DJ Montgomery.

Kazee, a seven-year veteran, entered the evening with 56 tackles (42 solo) and added five more Saturday. He's been fined and penalized numerous times for hits this year, as noted by Kate Magdziuk of Behind the Steel Curtain:

Pittman and Kazee weren't the only two players who left the game early. Zack Moss suffered an arm injury after scoring a touchdown despite a horse-collar tackle from Mykal Walker. Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick left with a knee injury.