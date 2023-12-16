X

MCBB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSHIGHLIGHTSBR Sports on Max

    Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue Championed by CBB Fans After Upset Win over No. 1 Arizona

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 16, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers reacts during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats in the Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 16, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Standout center Zach Edey's dominant afternoon helped No. 3 Purdue pull off an upset victory over No. 1 Arizona, taking down the Wildcats by the final score of 92-84.

    Edey nearly secured his eighth double-double of the season by finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and a career-high five assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. This included a hook shot with just under four minutes remaining in the second half to give the Boilermakers a 10-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

    College basketball fans were amazed by the 7'4" center's strong performance.

    Big Ten Men's Basketball @B1GMBBall

    You simply can't stop this.<a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/BoilerBall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BoilerBall</a><br><br>💻: Peacock <a href="https://t.co/VE0muSPrva">pic.twitter.com/VE0muSPrva</a>

    Purdue Men's Basketball @BoilerBall

    9️⃣5️⃣9️⃣<a href="https://twitter.com/zach_edey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@zach_edey</a> is now No. 2️⃣ on Purdue's career rebounds list. <a href="https://t.co/MRFUEqwI3n">pic.twitter.com/MRFUEqwI3n</a>

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    Oumar Ballo has no shot 1-on-1 against Zach Edey. <br><br>No. One. Does.

    Nightcrawler and Boilermaker Stan @Holmes_y_Rails

    All credit to Ballo, he is hanging tough, but Edey is nearly impossible to guard one-on-one.

    Jace👨‍🍳 @Jacesprizepicks

    Zach Edey is my goat idc what anyone else says

    Boiler In Texas @BoilerInTexas

    Zach Edey. That's the tweet

    SkinsHoops86 @SkinsHoops86

    Zach Edey scoring and rebounding per usual, but how about a team high 5 dimes as well?!

    Purdue's backcourt of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer helped space the floor for Edey to operate, connecting on nine threes combined. Smith put up 26 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Loyer scored 27 of his own and dished out three assists.

    Kevin Sweeney @CBB_Central

    Good luck to anyone who plays Purdue when Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer play like this.

    Paul @BoilerPaulie

    I'm gonna need all you delusional Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith haters to keep disrespecting them because they see it and the only thing your opinions are good for is fueling their drive

    Casey Bartley @CBartleyRivals

    Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been incredible. The shot making has altered everything Arizona wants to do on defense.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    The lava is now flowing from Braden Smith. Purdue guards are scorching.

    Jeff Borzello @jeffborzello

    My word, this is some performance from the Purdue backcourt. Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith are unconscious right now.

    Dub Jellison @DubJellison

    This is peak performance out of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Purdue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Purdue</a>'s two guards have taken control of this game.

    Arizona suffered its first loss of the season, falling to 8-1. Meanwhile, Purdue won its third consecutive game after an overtime loss to Northwestern on Dec. 1. The Boilermakers are now 10-1 this year.

    Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue Championed by CBB Fans After Upset Win over No. 1 Arizona
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon