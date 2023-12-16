Zach Edey, No. 3 Purdue Championed by CBB Fans After Upset Win over No. 1 Arizona

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Standout center Zach Edey's dominant afternoon helped No. 3 Purdue pull off an upset victory over No. 1 Arizona, taking down the Wildcats by the final score of 92-84.

Edey nearly secured his eighth double-double of the season by finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds, and a career-high five assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the field. This included a hook shot with just under four minutes remaining in the second half to give the Boilermakers a 10-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

College basketball fans were amazed by the 7'4" center's strong performance.

Purdue's backcourt of Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer helped space the floor for Edey to operate, connecting on nine threes combined. Smith put up 26 points and grabbed four rebounds, while Loyer scored 27 of his own and dished out three assists.