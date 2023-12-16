Lakers Icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hospitalized After Suffering Hip Injury in Fall

Ric Tapia/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was taken to a Los Angeles hospital on Friday night when he suffered a hip injury after falling at a concert.

Deborah Morales, a representative for Abdul-Jabbar, told TMZ Sports he broke his hip as a result of the fall.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the Basketball Hall of Famer was transported to UCLA Hospital for treatment.

Morales told TMZ that Abdul-Jabbar is "deeply appreciative" of the Los Angeles Fire Department for the support they provided and the "amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of (him)."

It's unclear where in Los Angeles the concert was.

Abdul-Jabbar most recently attended a Lakers game on Feb. 7 when LeBron James passed him on the NBA's all-time scoring list. He originally set the record, previously held by Wilt Chamberlain, on April 5, 1984.

The 76-year-old Abdul-Jabbar is regarded as one of the most important and influential athletes in history. His No. 33 jersey has been retired by the Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and UCLA basketball team.