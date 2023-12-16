NBA Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Eyed by Pistons amid Search for Forward, Losing Streak

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

As the Detroit Pistons look for ways to stop their franchise-record 22-game losing streak, one potential option is making a move ahead of the trade deadline to add talent to the roster.

Per The Athletic's James L. Edwards III, the Pistons are seeking a forward and will be among the teams interested in Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

Edwards noted the Pistons could opt to wait until the summer to see if they can sign Anunoby, assuming he doesn't exercise his $19.9 million player option for 2024-25.

Whenever the Raptors are mentioned in trade rumors, there's always the question of what team president Masai Ujiri is going to do. He's not one to sell players, even if it would make sense for the long-term outlook of the franchise.

Last season, for instance, Anunoby, Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam were among the most-talked about trade targets. Anunoby and Siakam at least had one more guaranteed year left on their contracts at the time, so it was easy to justify not dealing either of them unless Ujiri got exactly what he wanted.

VanVleet was in the final season of his contract and widely expected to leave as a free agent. Ujiri opted to hold onto him for the rest of the year. The Raptors made the play-in tournament with a 41-41 record, but lost to the Chicago Bulls in the first play-in game.

Toronto lost VanVleet to the Houston Rockets in free agency and got nothing in return. The team has taken another step back this season with a 10-15 record through 25 games and a minus-2.3 net rating.

Per The Action Network's Matt Moore, the Raptors are seen as "likely to build around" Anunoby and Scottie Barnes, with Siakam potentially going to a team "willing to pay him" in free agency this offseason.

The Pistons are in a very difficult spot because they're not supposed to still be this deep into a rebuild, but almost everything has gone wrong for the team so far this season. Cade Cunningham is averaging 21.3 points per game, but it's coming on 41.6 percent shooting.

Jaden Ivey has been relegated to coming off the bench in most games by head coach Monty Williams for some reason. Killian Hayes is starting regularly and averaging almost 27 minutes per game.

Rookie Ausar Thompson (10.4 points, 8.2 rebounds per game) and Bojan Bogdanović (20.0 points per game on 40.0 percent three-point shooting) are about the only bright spots for the franchise.

The Pistons would almost certainly have to get some sort of commitment from Anunoby about a long-term contract before any trade could occur. If they didn't receive that commitment, agreed to the trade anyway and he left as a free agent over the summer, it would be a disaster for a franchise that doesn't need anything else to go wrong right now.