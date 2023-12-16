Monty Williams Calls Out Pistons Playing 'Irrational' After Historic 22-Straight Loss

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Monty Williams wasn't pleased with his team's lack of composure after the Detroit Pistons fell to the Philadelphia 76ers by the final score of 124-92.

"There's competitive basketball, there's emotional basketball and then there's irrational," Williams said, per ESPN. "Sometimes we let it get past emotional and get irrational and it has nothing to do with the game."

76ers guard Patrick Beverley reportedly approached Pistons center Isaiah Stewart during warm-ups for a brief verbal altercation that was eventually broken up by security. While the situation didn't escalate further, both Stewart and Joel Embiid received technical fouls in the second quarter after chirping at each other while the reigning MVP was shooting free throws.

The Pistons lost their 22nd straight game on Friday night, the longest streak in franchise history. They're getting close to the NBA record of 28 consecutive defeats, which was set by the 76ers during the end of the 2014-15 season and the start of the 2015-16 season.

"It's deflating," Williams said in regards to the streak. "It is what it is. It's a lot of repetitive games."