NBA MVP Joel Embiid Hyped by 76ers' Maxey: 'He Is Getting Better, Which Is Scary'

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Tyrese Maxey was encouraged by Joel Embiid's recent play after the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Detroit Pistons by the final score of 124-92 on Friday night.

"He is getting better, which is scary," Maxey said, per ESPN. "He made a layup today that I like to do where he made a Euro step and laid it high off the glass. He's 7-foot-2 and he runs the floor at the same speed I do. It's scary."

The reigning MVP finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds, and four blocks while connecting on 47 percent of his looks. This was Embiid ninth consecutive game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the longest streak in franchise history (via NBC Sports Philadelphia).

Prior to the team's win on Friday, Embiid was already averaging a career-high 33.8 points to go along with 11.5 rebounds per game this season. His 14.3 net rating is the top mark on the team among players who have appeared in at least 20 games, according to NBA.com.

While Embiid's continued dominance has been a welcome sight for 76ers fans, Maxey's breakout season has helped catapult the team to a 17-7 record this year. He's recording 26.1 points and 6.8 assists per game, both representing the highest averages of his career.