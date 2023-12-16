WWE's Charlotte Flair Out 9 Months After Knee Injury Suffered vs. Asuka on SmackDown

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

WWE announced during Friday's edition of SmackDown that Charlotte Flair will be out nine months due to a knee injury.

The 14-time world champion suffered the ailment during a match with Asuka during last week's SmackDown.

Concern arose post-match after medical personnel attended to Flair, who fell to Asuka following interference from Bayley. Unfortunately, official news has now broke that Flair will be out long term.

A nine-month absence would sideline Flair through August of next year, unfortunately keeping the Queen out through the 2024 WrestleMania season and effectively ending her ongoing feud with Damage CTRL.

It's a brutal blow for fans and Flair, who just ended her 14th title reign last WrestleMania in a classic against Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown belt.

Flair has also endured numerous lengthy absences in recent years. She was out for nearly eight months in 2022. Flair got married to wrestler Andrade El Idolo, but dental issues extended her hiatus to a nearly eight-month period.

Flair was also out for two months after dropping her belt to Ripley but returned in early June to challenge Asuka.

Her accolades include six Raw titles, seven SmackDown belts, one Divas championship and two NXT Women's championships. Flair has been on the WWE main roster since 2015 after getting the call-up from NXT.