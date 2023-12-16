X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Highlights Thrill NBA Fans as Lakers Lose to Spurs

    Julia StumbaughDecember 16, 2023

    SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 15: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots a three point basket during the game on December 15, 2023 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    The San Antonio Spurs upset the Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 Friday night to break their 18-game losing streak, and that wasn't even the most exciting part of the game.

    Fans who tuned in to watch the first-ever matchup between Lakers superstar LeBron James and Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama were not disappointed.

    James led the Lakers with 23 points and 14 assists in the loss, while Wembanyama recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double in the Spurs' victory.

    The highlight of their matchup came in the final minute of the half, when James shot a rainbow three over Wembanyama.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    BRON CORNER 3 OVER WEMBY 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>) <a href="https://t.co/A70pq31285">pic.twitter.com/A70pq31285</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    This photo of Bron's three over Wemby 🔥<br><br>📸 <a href="https://twitter.com/Lakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lakers</a> <a href="https://t.co/GCNYWPC6WW">pic.twitter.com/GCNYWPC6WW</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Good defense.<br>Better shotmaking.<br><br>LeBron and Wemby going to battle in their first-ever meeting 🤝 <a href="https://t.co/b6bM63pA8k">pic.twitter.com/b6bM63pA8k</a>

    Fans were impressed with James' shot over the 7-foot-4 rookie.

    7 @shady38388

    I do not know how Bron even shot that 3 over Wemby without getting blocked... Wemby is so closed to Bron and he still shot that high arc and made it.... ufff

    Name cannot be blank @_blackmanrising

    Wembanyama is in the midst of his first LeBron run. That look on his face was priceless.

    LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Highlights Thrill NBA Fans as Lakers Lose to Spurs
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    AntiStanMan (parody) @Antistanman2k23

    That Bron shot over Wemby felt like Kobe v MJ in the ASG

    tomo @tomogenesis10

    Bron hitting a 3 over Wemby is so punk

    WoodBFre3 @WoodBfre3

    Even Wemby can't stop the Bron look down 3 haha

    NANCE @LOVNLA

    wow what elevation on that 3 from Bron over Wemby <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LakersvsSpurs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LakersvsSpurs</a>

    Other fans pointed out that three of the Spurs' four wins so far this season have come against James, or against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

    turboooo @thisisnotturbo

    Wemby 3-0 vs KD and Lebron

    Clarkey🏆🏆🏆 @clarkey7163

    Wemby has never lost a game to Lebron<br><br>Who's the 🐐

    jami 🦹🏾‍♂️ @jaymusun

    wemby only W's gon come against lebron and KD he funny asl for that lmaooo

    Overall the matchup between 38-year-old James and 19-year-old Wembanyama left fans excited for the rest of the season.

    Jamie @JamieKnowsNada

    Excited to see Wembanyama vs LeBron for the next 20 years!! The league is in good hands with these up and coming talents!

    Wembanyama and the Spurs are back in action Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, while James and the Lakers get a weekend break before returning Monday to take on the New York Knicks at home.

    The two won't see each other again until February 23 during Wembanyama's first trip to play the Lakers in Los Angeles.