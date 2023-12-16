LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Highlights Thrill NBA Fans as Lakers Lose to Spurs

Photos by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs upset the Los Angeles Lakers 129-115 Friday night to break their 18-game losing streak, and that wasn't even the most exciting part of the game.

Fans who tuned in to watch the first-ever matchup between Lakers superstar LeBron James and Spurs rookie phenom Victor Wembanyama were not disappointed.

James led the Lakers with 23 points and 14 assists in the loss, while Wembanyama recorded 13 points and 15 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double in the Spurs' victory.

The highlight of their matchup came in the final minute of the half, when James shot a rainbow three over Wembanyama.

Fans were impressed with James' shot over the 7-foot-4 rookie.

Other fans pointed out that three of the Spurs' four wins so far this season have come against James, or against Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.

Overall the matchup between 38-year-old James and 19-year-old Wembanyama left fans excited for the rest of the season.

Wembanyama and the Spurs are back in action Sunday against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans, while James and the Lakers get a weekend break before returning Monday to take on the New York Knicks at home.