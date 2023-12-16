NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Tribute Video Following Offseason Rumors

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

Dillon Brooks made his return to Memphis on Friday, although the reaction to his tribute video from the Grizzlies was mixed.

Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies, becoming a defensive specialist that routinely attempted to get under opponents' skin. He was a key player on several of Memphis' recent playoff teams, appearing in 22 postseason games.

However, Brooks' relationship with the team soured to the point where he was reportedly informed that he "will not be brought back under any circumstances" with the team prior to entering free agency after the 2022-23 season (per Shams Charania of The Athletic).

This led to NBA fans being confused by Brooks, now a member of the Houston Rockets, receiving a tribute video.

