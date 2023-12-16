X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFTBR Sports on Max

    NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Tribute Video Following Offseason Rumors

    zach bacharContributor IDecember 16, 2023

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 8: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets dribbles the ball during the game against the Denver Nuggets on December 8, 2023 at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images

    Dillon Brooks made his return to Memphis on Friday, although the reaction to his tribute video from the Grizzlies was mixed.

    Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

    🐻 24 🐻 <a href="https://t.co/MOqCz9uJfX">pic.twitter.com/MOqCz9uJfX</a>

    Brooks spent the first six seasons of his career with the Grizzlies, becoming a defensive specialist that routinely attempted to get under opponents' skin. He was a key player on several of Memphis' recent playoff teams, appearing in 22 postseason games.

    However, Brooks' relationship with the team soured to the point where he was reportedly informed that he "will not be brought back under any circumstances" with the team prior to entering free agency after the 2022-23 season (per Shams Charania of The Athletic).

    This led to NBA fans being confused by Brooks, now a member of the Houston Rockets, receiving a tribute video.

    OriginalXXIX 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @OriginalXXIX

    Dillon brooks tribute <a href="https://t.co/1ESZ1hMdka">pic.twitter.com/1ESZ1hMdka</a>

    vitória (taylor's version) 🏆 @tlsvick

    <a href="https://t.co/qwue1cUe8Y">pic.twitter.com/qwue1cUe8Y</a>

    NBA Fans Troll Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks Tribute Video Following Offseason Rumors
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Hunt @realdanwolken

    <a href="https://t.co/1TndjdCiXu">pic.twitter.com/1TndjdCiXu</a>

    DIE LIT @gloryboymarkk

    <a href="https://t.co/3j27SegTKM">pic.twitter.com/3j27SegTKM</a>

    Foalzzz @edw000rd

    Didn't like him enough to even extend an offer don't try to act like you care 💀

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.