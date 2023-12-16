ESPN: MSU QB Will Rogers to Transfer to Washington amid Michael Penix Jr. Draft Buzz

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Former Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers is transferring to Washington for his final year of college eligibility, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Rogers ranks as the second most prolific passer in SEC history with 12,315 yards in four years with the Bulldogs.

He entered the transfer portal in November after Mississippi State's midseason firing of head coach Zach Arnett.

Rogers will now take the place of Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr., who is in his final season as Washington's starting quarterback.

Penix Jr. made it onto ESPN's Mel Kiper's Big Board this fall as a potential first-round pick in the NFL draft during his second consecutive season with more than 4,000 passing yards for Washington.

Even in a deep quarterback class led by USC's Caleb Williams and North Carolina's Drake Maye, the Huskies' 24-2 record behind Penix Jr. over the last two seasons has been enough to get the quarterback's name in the first round of mock drafts. In some he is projected to go as high as within the top 10.

If anyone can withstand the pressure of filling Penix Jr.'s shoes for Washington, it's Rogers, who has four seasons and 46 games worth of college football experience under his belt. His 94 career passing touchdowns are good for fourth in all-time SEC history.

Rogers was recruited by late Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach in 2020. He racked up a combined 8,713 yards and 71 touchdowns during Leach's final two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

While limited to eight games in 2023 by a shoulder injury, Rogers dipped to a college career-low 1,626 passing yards. He took the opportunity to enter the transfer portal early after the Bulldogs fired Arnett.

The news of his commitment to Washington comes four days after On3's Pete Nakos reported Rogers was set to visit the school this weekend.