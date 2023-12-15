AEW's Kenny Omega Says He's Out Indefinitely, Posts Photo from Hospital Bed

AEW's Kenny Omega Says He's Out Indefinitely, Posts Photo from Hospital BedDecember 15, 2023
AEW star wrestler and executive vice president Kenny Omega announced on Friday that he will be out indefinitely.
Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX
I can't really sugar coat this. I'm out indefinitely. I tried to keep pushing past the pain for as long as I could until it became too much. Luckily doctors caught me when they did. I'll be here so in the mean time, please enjoy wrestling! <a href="https://t.co/kn9ZKUgSls">pic.twitter.com/kn9ZKUgSls</a>
As noted by Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co, Omega also took time off from AEW in Nov. 2021 because of injuries, and he soon underwent hernia and knee surgeries.
Omega last wrestled on Dec. 5, defeating Ethan Page in a taping of AEW Collision.
His last AEW appearance occurred last Wednesday during an episode of AEW Dynamite, when Omega and Chris Jericho challenged Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the World Tag Team title belts at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on Dec. 30.
All Elite Wrestling @AEW
It's official! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TheGoldenJets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TheGoldenJets</a> will challenge the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEW?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEW</a> World Tag Team Champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill for the Titles at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWWorldsEnd?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWWorldsEnd</a> LIVE on PPV on December 30th!<br><br>Watch <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AEWDynamite?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AEWDynamite</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WinterIsComing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WinterIsComing</a> LIVE on TBS!<a href="https://twitter.com/IAmJericho?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamJericho</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/KennyOmegamanX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KennyOmegaManX</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/starkmanjones?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@starkmanjones</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TheCaZXL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheCaZXL</a> <a href="https://t.co/zOFaBiEGwH">pic.twitter.com/zOFaBiEGwH</a>
Omega's announcement that he's out indefinitely obviously puts that match in doubt, but of far more importance is the former AEW World champion's health as he works his way back to the ring.
