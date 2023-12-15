AEW's Kenny Omega Says He's Out Indefinitely, Posts Photo from Hospital Bed

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

AEW star wrestler and executive vice president Kenny Omega announced on Friday that he will be out indefinitely.

As noted by Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co, Omega also took time off from AEW in Nov. 2021 because of injuries, and he soon underwent hernia and knee surgeries.

Omega last wrestled on Dec. 5, defeating Ethan Page in a taping of AEW Collision.

His last AEW appearance occurred last Wednesday during an episode of AEW Dynamite, when Omega and Chris Jericho challenged Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the World Tag Team title belts at the AEW Worlds End pay-per-view on Dec. 30.

Omega's announcement that he's out indefinitely obviously puts that match in doubt, but of far more importance is the former AEW World champion's health as he works his way back to the ring.