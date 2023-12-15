Video: Jung Hoo Lee Introduces Himself as 'Grandson of the Wind' at Giants Presser

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Star KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee paid homage to his father in his introduction to the San Francisco Giants.

"My name is Jung Hoo Lee, Grandson of the Wind, from Korea," Lee said Friday during his introductory press conference.

Lee's father, former KBO MVP Jong Beom Lee, was nicknamed "Son of the Wind" for his prodigious speed.

Jung Hoo went on to win the league's MVP award in 2022.

Despite his own success in the KBO and his adoption of his father's nickname, Lee said he still doesn't think he could beat the original "Son of the Wind" in a race.

Through seven seasons in the KBO, Lee slashed .340/.407/.491 before signing a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants.

In his introduction, Lee said it was his "dream" to play in MLB.

"I always have loved the Bay Area. ... I am here to win, and will always give my best," Lee said, before finishing his introductory speech with, "Let's go, Giants."