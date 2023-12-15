X

MLB

    Video: Jung Hoo Lee Introduces Himself as 'Grandson of the Wind' at Giants Presser

    Julia StumbaughDecember 15, 2023

    South Korea's Lee Jung-hoo hits a single during the World Baseball Classic (WBC) Pool B round game between Czech Republic and South Korea at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) (Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images)
    YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

    Star KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee paid homage to his father in his introduction to the San Francisco Giants.

    "My name is Jung Hoo Lee, Grandson of the Wind, from Korea," Lee said Friday during his introductory press conference.

    Lee's father, former KBO MVP Jong Beom Lee, was nicknamed "Son of the Wind" for his prodigious speed.

    Jung Hoo went on to win the league's MVP award in 2022.

    Despite his own success in the KBO and his adoption of his father's nickname, Lee said he still doesn't think he could beat the original "Son of the Wind" in a race.

    Through seven seasons in the KBO, Lee slashed .340/.407/.491 before signing a six-year, $113 million deal with the Giants.

    In his introduction, Lee said it was his "dream" to play in MLB.

    "I always have loved the Bay Area. ... I am here to win, and will always give my best," Lee said, before finishing his introductory speech with, "Let's go, Giants."

    The Giants plan to play Lee as their "everyday center fielder," according to MLB.com.